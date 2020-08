Home Depot is offering the Motion Wise 48" Adjustable Standing Desk w/ Drawer (Black) for $302.05 (Reg. $335.61) with code HDOFFICE10 at checkout! Shipping is free or opt for free store pickup.



Features:

Sit to stand desk



Electric height adjustable



24 in. x 48 in. rectangle desk



Steel and aluminum frame



Height Indicator



4 position programable preset height handset



Single HD gear motor



Convenient drawer



Leveling feet



Assembly/legs and feet



Handset with USB port (5-Volts/ 2.4 Amp