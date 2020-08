Costco is offering Porter Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk & 2 Side Towers for $2,999.99 (Reg. $3,949.99) with free shipping!



Features:

White lacquer finish



Bed includes all panels, Euro slat frame, four hydraulic piston mechanism and steel "engine block"



Accommodates most Queen size mattresses up 12" thick



Side Tower- 3 drawers, adjustable shelves, clothes rod, pull out tray



Convenient pull-out tray for placement of cups, glasses or other items



Minimal tools required



Assembly required



Easy install system