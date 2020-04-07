This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Jul 04, 2020
Expires : 07/10/20
Walmart is offering this Better Homes & Gardens 250 mL Aroma Diffuser for only $9.87 with free shipping on orders over $35.
This water diffuser humidifies the air and enhances your environment with aromatherapy
The ultrasonic vibration releases a cool mist and automatically shuts off when dry
Soothing color-changing LED lights
Use the aroma diffuser with essential or fragrance oils
Fragrance and essential oils sold separately
Larger 250 ml reservoir lasts over 24 hours on the intermittent setting
