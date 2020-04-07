Walmart is offering this Better Homes & Gardens 250 mL Aroma Diffuser for only $9.87 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

This water diffuser humidifies the air and enhances your environment with aromatherapy

The ultrasonic vibration releases a cool mist and automatically shuts off when dry

Soothing color-changing LED lights

Use the aroma diffuser with essential or fragrance oils

Fragrance and essential oils sold separately

Larger 250 ml reservoir lasts over 24 hours on the intermittent setting