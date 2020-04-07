Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Better Homes & Gardens 250 mL Aroma Diffuser
$9.87 $33.47
Jul 04, 2020
Expires : 07/10/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this Better Homes & Gardens 250 mL Aroma Diffuser for only $9.87 with free shipping on orders over $35.

Details:
This water diffuser humidifies the air and enhances your environment with aromatherapy
The ultrasonic vibration releases a cool mist and automatically shuts off when dry
Soothing color-changing LED lights
Use the aroma diffuser with essential or fragrance oils
Fragrance and essential oils sold separately
Larger 250 ml reservoir lasts over 24 hours on the intermittent setting

home decor Walmart Home Improvement health & beauty Better Homes & Gardens Health & Personal Care Aroma Diffusers Air Fresheners & Home Fragrance
