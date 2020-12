Walmart is offering this Better Homes & Gardens Triple Bunk Bed for only $295.00 with free 2-day shipping!



Details:

Contemporary designs of the bunks



Sturdy metal mattress slats provide ample support



Two easy-to-climb built-in ladders and guard rails



Fits standard twin-size mattresses



Customizable design



Dimensions: 77.75" W x 41.375" D x 79.375" H