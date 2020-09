IKEA is offering this BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments for only $39.99 in-stores, otherwise, the shipping fee varies.



Details:

Holds a min. of 12 pairs of shoes



Your shoes get the ventilation and space they need to keep them like new longer



This cabinet must be fastened to the wall



Product size: w: 19 1/4" / D: 11" / H: 53 1/8"