Costco is offering this Brookdale 3-piece Bookcase for only $1699.99 with free shipping & set-up included!



Details :

3-piece Bookcase Wall :

Includes: 2 open bookcases, and 1 door bookcase

Made of hardwood solids and Cherry veneers

Distressing adds depth and character to the furniture

3 adjustable shelves in each unit

Included Tip Restraint Kit is recommended for use

Rated 4+ from 10+ reviews!