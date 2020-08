Sam's Club is offering this 3-Piece Cambridge Reclining Sofa, Loveseat & Chair Set for only $1299.00 with free shipping.



Details:

Rich brown fabric with the look and feel of distressed leather



5 manual reclining seats with steel mechanisms



Comfortable seating, ideal for smaller living rooms and dens



Sleek and modern styling with square armrests



High-quality Abbyson design and construction