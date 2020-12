Overstock is offering Cayuse Teardrop Hang Chair(Stand Not Included)for just $184.49 (Reg. $204.99) plus free shipping included.



Features:

Made of wood, foam, metal, and polyester



Includes 1 hanging teardrop swing chair only (stand/hardware not included)



Rich espresso finish on long-lasting, woven wood teardrop body



Water-resistant, button-tufted, light beige cushion upholstery



Foam cushion fill for comfy, cozy support



Includes 12-inch hanging chain



Dimensions: 38 inches wide x 23.5 inches deep x 48 inches tall