Walmart has this Kendall 108" Grommet Top Tailored Window Panel, Ivory for $11.47 with free shipping on $35+!



Details:

Grommets feature a chic silver chrome finish



Fully-lined panel is constructed of easy-care



100% polyester fabric with 100% polyester lining



Single, wide-width panel measures a generous 52 inches wide



Received 4.2 stars from 160+ reviews!