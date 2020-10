Target is offering Dish Chair Room Essentials for only $25.00. Shipping is free on orders over $35+



Product Details :

Upholstered dish chair is great for reading, relaxing or watching TV



Soft fabric upholstery and cushioned design offer cozy comfort



Made from solid steel frame for durable and long-lasting use



Features a portable and foldable design for space-saving storage



Holds up to 225lbs