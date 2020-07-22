Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dolcetto 8-Bottle Wine Cabinet
$105.00 $350.00
Jul 22, 2020
Expires : 07/21/20
11
About this Deal

Home Depot is offering Dolcetto 8-Bottle Wine Cabinet for only $105.00 with free in-store pickup or shipping fee varies.

Product Details :
  • Comes fully assembled
  • Easily holds up to 8 bottles of wine
  • Composed of China fir and MDF material

home decor home furniture Home Depot Storage & Organization Home Furniture Kitchen & Dining Room Furniture Home Bars & Bar Sets
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 22, 2020
Price Drop, Now $105
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 22, 2020
Out of stock
Likes Reply
