Right now, Costco is offering this 3-Piece Dunhill Leather Power Reclining Sectional for only $1749.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Top Grain Italian Leather



Leggett and Platt® Reclining Mechanism



Console with Stainless-Steel Cupholders



5 USB Ports and 1 Power Outlet



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews!