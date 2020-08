Walmart has this Mid-Back Mesh Office Ergonomic Computer Chair for $47.99 with free shipping! Or opt for free store pickup.



Features:

Overall dimension: 60 x 62 x (93-102)cm (W x D x H)



Adjustable seat height: 36.5-46.5cm



Robust construction



Breathable mid-back design



Pneumatic seat-height adjustment



Claw base & 360 degrees wheels



Cost-effective, durable and comfortable