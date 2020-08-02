Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

7-Piece Edgewater Dining Set + Ships Free
$399.00 $699.00
Aug 01, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this 7-Piece Edgewater Dining Set for only $399.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Sleek and refined dining set that blends with any décor
  • Comfortably seats up to six people
  • Stylish X-back chair with faux leather cushions
  • Padded seat cushions for added comfort
  • High-quality solid wood with an espresso finish
  • Table Dimensions: 60"W x 36"D x 30"H
  • Chair Dimensions: 20”W x 24”D x 39”H

Free Shipping Home Improvement furniture Sams Club chairs Dining Set Dining Table Home Furniture
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
