Sam's Club is offering this 7-Piece Edgewater Dining Set for only $399.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Sleek and refined dining set that blends with any décor



Comfortably seats up to six people



Stylish X-back chair with faux leather cushions



Padded seat cushions for added comfort



High-quality solid wood with an espresso finish



Table Dimensions: 60"W x 36"D x 30"H



Chair Dimensions: 20”W x 24”D x 39”H