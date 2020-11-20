Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

Flexispot Standing Height Adjustable Desk (White Frame + Maple Top)
FREE SHIPPING
$149.49 $299.99
1h ago
7  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering Flexispot Standing Height Adjustable Desk (White Frame + Maple Top) on sale for $149.49, originally $299.99. Use this coupon code 50NKOCAC at online checkout to cut the price. Shipping is free on this item.

Features:
  • Received 4.5 stars from 375 ratings
  • Electric Height Adjustable Lift System
  • Solid Construction
  • Built for Work from Home

🏷 Deal Tags

furniture Office Furniture home office Standing Desk black friday deals Standing Desk with Height Adjustable – FEZIBO Stand Up Black Standing Desk Workstation
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Shop Amazon Deals Live Now!
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Now Live! Black Friday Deals Week
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Black Friday Deals Week Starts 11/20!
NEWS
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2020
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Ring Smart Lighting
$19.99 $49.99
Amazon
Amazon
Cyber Monday 2020 Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Free $5 Credit w/ $25 Amazon Cash Balance
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
4-Pack Burt's Bees 100% Natural Lip Balm
$6.01 $9.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14" Laptop
$379.99 $449.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Black Friday AD 2020 Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2020
SALE
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Early Bird Black Friday Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
ROUND UP
Macy's
Macy's
Best Macy's Black Friday Deals
ROUNDUP
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Furniture Deals 2020
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
BestOffice High Back Gaming Chair
$69.89 $99.89
FREE SHIPPING
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Black Friday Baby Deals + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 80% Off Early-Access Black Friday
SALE
Sams Club
Sams Club
Carrington 6-Piece Sectional Sofa (2 Colors)
$1699.00 $2699.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Steve Silver Roxy Queen Bed - Macy's
$499.00 $1379.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Target
Target
Black Friday New Week's Deal! #3
SALE
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22" Griddle Cart with Hood
$99.00 $179.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Black Friday 2020 Ad Releases!
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2020
SALE
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Early Black Friday Sales
ROUNDUP
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Black Friday Deal 70% Off All Totes
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Fragrance Discovery Vault for Her
$24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Target
Target
Marvel Avengers Iron Man Mech Kids' Superhero
$9.99
Express
Express
"Black Friday Is On" 50% Off Everything
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Flexispot Standing Height Adjustable Desk (White Frame + Maple Top)
$149.49 $299.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow