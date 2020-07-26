Home Depot is offering this Furinno 32" Rectangular Computer Desk (2 Colors) for only $33.14 with free shipping on orders over $45 or free in-store pickup.



Details:

Compact size suitable for small spaces



Easy assembly with instruction



28.75 in. H x 31.5 in. W x 15.75 in. D



Sturdy on flat surface



Bottom shelf great for storage