Home Depot

Home Depot

Furinno 32" Rectangular Computer Desk (2 Colors)
$33.14
Jul 26, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
About this Deal

Home Depot is offering this Furinno 32" Rectangular Computer Desk (2 Colors) for only $33.14 with free shipping on orders over $45 or free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Compact size suitable for small spaces
  • Easy assembly with instruction
  • 28.75 in. H x 31.5 in. W x 15.75 in. D
  • Sturdy on flat surface
  • Bottom shelf great for storage

Back To School furniture desk Home Depot Office Furniture Home Furniture Computer Desk Furinno
