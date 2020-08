Home Depot has this Furinno 39" Rectangular Espresso 2 Drawer Computer Desk w/ Built-In Storage for $49.89 with free shipping.



Features:

Includes computer desk and storage bins



Built-in shelves provide storage and display spaces



Easy assembly with instruction



38.4 in. W x 28.5 in. H x 15.6 in. D



2 different size bin drawers provide storage for loose items



Holds CPU tower up to 17 in.