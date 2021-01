Now through 1/24, JCPenney is offering an Up to 60% Off Furniture & Mattress Sale plus an extra 10% off when you use code SPECIAL8 at checkout! Shipping is free on mattress purchases over $599. Otherwise, shipping fees may vary. Or, you can opt for free pickup and receive an extra 10% off your order.



Other Notable Offers:

Up to 80% Off Bedding Sale & Clearance