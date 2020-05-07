Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kirklands

Kirklands

Galvanized Metal Farmhouse Bench Figurine
$29.99 $39.99
Jul 05, 2020
Expires : 07/05/20
Kirkland's is offering Galvanized Metal Farmhouse Bench Figurine on sale for $29.99, originally $39.99. Use this coupon code PATRIOTIC at online checkout to cut the price. Free Shipping Over $99.

  • Bench measures 14.5L x 9.25W x 14.25H in.
  • Crafted of metal
  • Features a galvanized metal finish
  • Some assembly required
  • Not intended for commercial use
  • Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth.

