Groupon has this Height Adjustable Children's Desk Chair Set for only $99.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Height adjustment lets desk and chair grow with kids



Adjustable backrest gives kids a comfortable sitting experience



Tilted desktop provides better angle for writing, reading and drawing



Anti-pinch design protects fingers from harm



Anti-fall stopper prevents materials falling while the desktop inclined



Environment-friendly MDF desktop for safe use



Made of solid steel frame to ensure stability and durability



Spacious drawer under the desktop stores books, paper and other school supplies



Embedded grooves hold pens and pencils to reduce clutter



Handy hook for hanging backpack



Leveling footpads can be adjusted



Easy to assemble