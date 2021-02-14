|
Groupon has this Height Adjustable Children's Desk Chair Set for only $99.99 with free shipping!
Product Details:
- Height adjustment lets desk and chair grow with kids
- Adjustable backrest gives kids a comfortable sitting experience
- Tilted desktop provides better angle for writing, reading and drawing
- Anti-pinch design protects fingers from harm
- Anti-fall stopper prevents materials falling while the desktop inclined
- Environment-friendly MDF desktop for safe use
- Made of solid steel frame to ensure stability and durability
- Spacious drawer under the desktop stores books, paper and other school supplies
- Embedded grooves hold pens and pencils to reduce clutter
- Handy hook for hanging backpack
- Leveling footpads can be adjusted
- Easy to assemble