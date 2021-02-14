Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Height Adjustable Children's Desk Chair Set
$99.99 $399.99
9h ago
Groupon has this Height Adjustable Children's Desk Chair Set for only $99.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Height adjustment lets desk and chair grow with kids
  • Adjustable backrest gives kids a comfortable sitting experience
  • Tilted desktop provides better angle for writing, reading and drawing
  • Anti-pinch design protects fingers from harm
  • Anti-fall stopper prevents materials falling while the desktop inclined
  • Environment-friendly MDF desktop for safe use
  • Made of solid steel frame to ensure stability and durability
  • Spacious drawer under the desktop stores books, paper and other school supplies
  • Embedded grooves hold pens and pencils to reduce clutter
  • Handy hook for hanging backpack
  • Leveling footpads can be adjusted
  • Easy to assemble

