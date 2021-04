Right now, HomeDepot is offering this 2-Door Armoire with 2-Drawers, Mirror and Clothing Rod only for $158.79 with free shipping or store pickup!



*Compare the price with Amazon ($206.43)



Details:

71.6 in. H x 31.5 in. W x 16.75 in. D

Hanging rod for those wrinkle-prone pieces of clothing

Drawers provide great storage for undergarment and folded clothing

Replacement for defective parts only within one year of purchase