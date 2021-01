Nordstrom Rack is offering Honey-Can-Do Double Rod Freestanding Closet for only $19.97 with free shipping on orders over $89.



Details:

Keeps clothing organized with 4-tier stacking shelves and dual rods for hangers



Made of durable steel and plastic construction



Easy setup, no power tools required for assembly



Steel and plastic construction give closet strength for years of maintenance free use



45.25" L x 19.7" W x 68" H