Kentwood 7-Piece Dining Set + Ships Free
$899.00 $1514.00
Jul 29, 2020
Expires : 08/01/20
Shocking Values! Sam's Club is offering this Kentwood 7-Piece Dining Set for $899.00 (Reg. $1514.00) with free shipping.

Features:
  • Includes six sturdy chairs
  • Add simplicity and sophistication to your dining room
  • Durable upholstery with nailhead trim for added elegance
  • High-quality Abbyson design and construction

Michael winslow
Jul 29, 2020
great deal
