Shocking Value! Sam's Club has the Lexington Power Theater Recliner (3 Colors) for just $399.00 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Upholstered in Black, Brown or Ivory synthetic leather



Features: Power footrest, 2 storage compartments and 2 cupholders



Compact reclining mechanism, requires 4 inches from wall



Plush padded seating with pocket coils and hardwood frame



Requires minor assembly of backrest



High-quality Abbyson design and construction



Received 4+ stars out of 20+ reviews!