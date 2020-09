Ace Hardware is offering this Living Accents 30"x30"x72" Fold-in-Half Table for only $29.99 with free shipping for Ace Rewards Members [free to join] on orders over $50.



Note: Must log in to your Ace Rewards members account to get the $5 off.



Details:

Waterproof, stainproof, scratch- and impact-resistant; ideal for indoor or outdoor use



Sets up and cleans easily



Non-marring leg tips to reduce floor scuffing