Kotulas Coupons

Kotulas

Oak Veneer Lift-Top Coffee Table + Ships Free
$49.99 $249.99
Jul 08, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
About this Deal

Kotula's is offering this Mission-Style Oak Veneer Lift-Top Coffee Table for only $49.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Height-adjustable coffee table
  • Rich dark oak veneer
  • Makes a great workspace
  • Dimensions: 42" L x 23 3/4" W x 17–27" H

