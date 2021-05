For a limited time, Tractor Supply is offering this 6 Ft. Bi-Fold Blow-Molded Plastic Table only for $34.99. Get this with free store pickup to dodge the shipping fee!



Details:

Portable picnic table is great for gatherings with friends and family

For indoor/outdoor use if you need party tables and chairs

Outdoor dining table folds in half for easy storage

No assembly required

Easy to clean when you wipe it down with light soap and water

1-year limited warranty

Measures 72"L x 30"W x 29"H

Received 4.7+ stars from over 740 users!