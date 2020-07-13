Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Target Coupons

Target

Project 62 Poulson Reclining Sofa (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$440.49 $880.99
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/14/20
17  Likes 0  Comments
9
See Deal

About this Deal

Target is offering this Project 62 Poulson Reclining Sofa for only $440.49 with free shipping.

Details:
  • 2-seat reclining mechanism helps you adjust to a comfortable seating position
  • Pocket coil and foam filling help maintain the shape of the seat cushion while offering you sitting comfort and support
  • Square arms with sleek design bring contemporary flair to your interiors

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping home furniture Target Home Furniture Sofas & Couches Reclining Sofa project 62
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Target See All arrow
Target
Target
Free $10 Reward w/ 2 Target Circle Orders
Free W/P
HOT
Target
Target
Up to 60% Off Fall Clearance Deals
SALE
Target
Target
TCL 43" 4K HDR UHD Android Smart TV
$161.99 $199.99
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
$10 Off $40 Clothing & Shoes for Baby, Toddler & Kids
$10 Off
Target
Target
Pre Order Now !! IPhone 12
$799.00+
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizing Lotion - 2 Fl Oz
$0.88
Target
Target
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbell - Black
$165.00
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Up to 50% OFF Clothing
$2.20+
Target
Target
20% Off Starbucks Beverages (In-Store)
20% Off
Target
Target
Storage Containers & Organizers from $2.99
$2.99+
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Staples
Staples
Essentials Mesh Task Chair (2 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Office Star Faux Leather Manager's Chair
$85.69 $225.00
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
SOHL Furniture Accent Console Table (In-Store)
$79.99
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
Big Lots
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Hilltop Pebble Tan Sofa
$269.10 $399.99
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Wilson 3-Piece Manual Reclining Set (Ships Free)
$1399.99 $2699.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Chic Home Kaylee 3 Piece Floral Embroidered Duvet Set, King, Green
$34.05 $122.50
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
18-Oz Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
$4.35 $11.49
FREE SHIPPING
Nike
Nike
Flex Experience RN 8 Women's Shoes
$35.97 $65.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Essentials Mesh Task Chair (2 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 1080p
$89.99 $129.99
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Back Again! 50% Off 10 Days of Glam
50% Off
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
42-Pc Tabletops Unlimited Amelia Dinnerware Set
$37.99 $120.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
DSW
DSW
$19.99 & Under Last Chance Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
38.8-Oz Frooties Chewy
$2.99 $6.20
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 40% Off Smart Door Locks & Handles
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Patagonia
Patagonia
Women's Better Sweater Fleece (3 Colors)
$49.95 $99.00
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow