Costco is having this Quinton Top Grain Leather Sectional with Adjustable Headrests for just $1,999.99, originally $2,499.99. Shipping is free!



Features:

Color: Blue or Gray



Material: 100% Top Grain Leather



Adjustable Headrests



Tufted Block Pattern on Seat Cushions



Tall, Brushed Nickel Legs



Free shipping