Office Depot has this Realspace Lenzer Mesh High-Back Task Chair for just $99.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Overall Dimensions: 48-13/16"H x 27-9/16"W x 20-1/16"D



Weight capacity tested to support 275 lb



Flexible mesh backrest with extended headrest



Waterfall seat cushion with fabric upholstery



Swiveling seat with height adjustment



Received 4+ stars out of 260+ reviews