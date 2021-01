Costco is having this Rizzo Heights Leather Power Reclining Sectional on sale for $14.99, originally $1799.99. Shipping is free.



Features:

Color: Gray



Top Grain Leather on all Seating Surfaces with Vinyl Match on Backs and Sides



Two Power Recliners with Power Headrests



Two USB Ports



Pocketed Coil Seat Cushions