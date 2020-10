Home Depot has this Sandusky Putty Metal 2-Shelf Bookcase (2 Colors) for only $35.25 when you apply code THANKSGIVING20 at checkout with free in-store pickup!



Product Details:

Great for storing books, binders, decorative items and more



Adjustable shelves let you organize odd-shaped items with ease



Easy to assemble with snap-together design



Dimensions: 13" D x 30" H x 34.5" W