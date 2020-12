Still working from home? Office Depot is offering this Sauder Cannery Bridge Computer Desk for only $179.99 with free shipping!



Plus, receive 5X Back in Rewards with this purchase!



Details:

Sturdy engineered wood construction



Keyboard drawer with a flip-down front



1 storage drawer and 1 letter-sized file drawer



Cord management grommet located in modesty panel



Recommended for a home or professional office space



Dimensions: 29 1/2" H x 53" W x 22 5/8" D



Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews