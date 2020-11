Kohl's is offering this Serta Corey Convertible Futon Sofa Bed (4 Colors) for $135.99 (Reg. $234.99) when you use code FAMILY with free shipping! Plus, get $20 Kohl's Cash with this purchase.



Details:

4 colors: Black, Brown, Blue and Gray



3 separate futon positions: sofa, bed and lounge



Frame: polyethylene, wood, metal



Upholstery: polyester



Wipe clean



Assembly required