Sam's Club has this Serta Motion Air King Adjustable Base for only $399.00 with free shipping!



Also available in queen size for $319.00!



Product Details:

Serta Adjustable Base with 3" - 12" stackable legs



Features Gravity Release for a slow controlled return to flat powered only by gravity



Motion Air Base includes a wireless remote with head and foot articulation



Compatible with most platform beds and frames



Adjustable base ships in a box



Dimensions: 76" W x 80" L x 12" H