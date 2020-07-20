Sam's Club is offering this Seville Classics Airlift 33" Electric Standing Desk for only $159.98 with free shipping for Plus members!



Details:

Type of motor: An electric single motor offers automatic height adjustments



Construction: The steel base and frame deliver lasting durability



Weight capacity: 33-pound capacity provides a sturdy base for work essentials



Overall dimensions: 5.9-19.7"H x 33.5"W x 27.2"D



Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews