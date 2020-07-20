Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Seville Classics Airlift 33" Electric Standing Desk
$159.98 $250.98
Jul 20, 2020
Expires : 07/23/20
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this Seville Classics Airlift 33" Electric Standing Desk for only $159.98 with free shipping for Plus members!

Details:
  • Type of motor: An electric single motor offers automatic height adjustments
  • Construction: The steel base and frame deliver lasting durability
  • Weight capacity: 33-pound capacity provides a sturdy base for work essentials
  • Overall dimensions: 5.9-19.7"H x 33.5"W x 27.2"D
  • Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews

