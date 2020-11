Walmart is offering this Mid Back Adjustable Rolling Desk Chair for only $48.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Breathable mid-back design



Larger seat for optimal comfort



Star base & 360 degrees wheels



Ergonomic backrest design



Dimension: 23.8 x 23.6 x (34.8-38.8)"(LxWxH)



Received 4+ stars from over 570 reviews