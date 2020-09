ALDI is offering SOHL Furniture Accent Cabinet for only $69.99 in-store!



Details:

Teal hue for a pop of color in your home



Can be used in your entryway, kitchen, living room and more



Glass window on front doors



Shelf: 11" D x 29" W



Dimensions: 31" x 31.5" x 13.7"