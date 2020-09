Ends soon! Woot! has this Sorbus Hammock Chair Macrame Swing for just $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members.



Product Details:

Can be used as a light cradle and swing reading chair or relaxing meditation chair



Portable hammock relocates almost anywhere



For indoor and outdoor use



Made of 100% handmade cotton



265 pound weight capacity



Dimensions: 31.75" L X 24.50" W X 54" H



Received 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon reviews