Staples is offering Staples Fayston Fabric Computer and Desk Chair for $81.99. It's available Tan for in-store pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code!



Product Details :

Computer and desk chair is a smart addition to any office space



Handsome tan fabric upholstery



This chair provides lumbar support



Overall dimensions: 41.1 - 44.9 "H x 27.4 "W x 32.4 "D



Seat dimensions: 20"W x 18"D



Back dimensions: 19.7"W



Fixed arms provide added comfort