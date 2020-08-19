Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Expires: 09/20/20
JCPenney is offering an up to 60% off Labor Day Furniture & Mattress Sale plus an extra 10% off with code FAMILY29 used at checkout! Shipping is free on mattress orders of over $599, or regular orders over $49.

Note: code above is only valid until 8/22.

Other Notable Sales:

Comments (2)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
8h ago
Expiration Date 8/23 added because of Extra 10% off applies with Code : FAMILY29, However Labor Day sales ends 9/20
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
8h ago
Extra 10% off With Code: FAMILY29
Reply
