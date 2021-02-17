Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

JCPenney

Up to 60% Off President's Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 02/17/21
16  Likes 2  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

For a limited time, JCPenney is offering an Up to 60% Off President's Day Sale! Plus, cardholders can use code HEARTS at checkout to get an extra 30% off. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

Not a JCPenney cardholder? Use the same code above to get 25% off your purchase.

Note: same code gives an extra 10% off select items.

More Notable Sales:

🏷 Deal Tags

bedding home decor home JCPenney Sale furniture Mattresses President's Day Sale
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
53m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
2 days ago
👍
Likes Reply
JCPenney See All arrow
JCPenney
JCPenney
$25 Diamond Jewelry (Multiple Styles)
$25.00 $124.98
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 70% Off "Sweetheart of a Sale" + Extra 25-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Instant Pot® 10Qt Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
$99.99 $160.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
10% Off Entire Purchase For Healthcare Workers & First Responders
10% Off
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up To 50% Off Fleece Hoodies, Sweatshirts & Joggers - JCPenney
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
80% Off Select Boxed Jewelry Starting At $10
$10+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
$10 Sterling Silver Jewelry
$10.00 $49.98
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 80% Off Home & Lifestyle Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Bras + Extra 30% Off
B1g1free
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 60% Off President's Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Honey-Can-Do Double Rod Freestanding Closet
$19.97 $158.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Home Closeout Sale + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
Up to $500 Off 'These Deals Are Movin Out' Sale
SALE
Home Depot
Home Depot
February Clearance Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Monroe Upholstered Queen Bed (2 Colors)
$279.00 $499.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
Kitchen & Dining Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Yahoo
Yahoo
Hobby Lobby is discontinuing 40% off coupons
NEWS
Lowes
Lowes
Lowes Presidents' Day Deals 2021 (02/01)
SALE
Big Lots
Big Lots
Weekly Ad (01/31) - President's Day Special Savings
WeeklyAD
Sams Club
Sams Club
Up to $1,000 Off Presidents' Day Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Big Lots
Big Lots
Weekly Ad (01/31) - President's Day Special Savings
WeeklyAD
Sams Club
Sams Club
Up to $1,000 Off Presidents' Day Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Lowes
Lowes
Lowes Presidents' Day Deals 2021 (02/01)
SALE
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 60% Off President's Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Lenovo
Lenovo
Up to 68% Off Presidents Day Sneak Peek
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
70% Off Presidents Day Blowout + Extra 10% Off
70% Off
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Up to 80% Off Presidents' Day White Sale
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture
30-70% Off Presidents Day Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 87% Off President's Day Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
Up to $1,000 President Day Appliances Savings
SALE
arrow
arrow