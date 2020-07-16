Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Pier 1 Coupons

Pier 1

Up to 70% Off 'Last Call Online' Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
Jul 16, 2020
Expires : 07/25/20
About this Deal

Last Day! Pier 1 is offering an up to 70% off 'Last Call Online' sale plus an extra 30% off your entire purchase through 7/25! Shipping is free on orders over $49 with code FREESHIP49 at checkout (free shipping excludes furniture and rugs).

The last day of their Going Out of Business Sale is July 25, however their sales in-store will continue until everything is sold.

Sale Clearance Categories:

home decor kitchen Sale furniture Home Furniture Pier 1 Imports bankruptcy Going Out Of Business Sale
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 25, 2020
Last day for online purchase
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 22, 2020
Update Extra 30% off extended through 7/25
arulratnam05
arulratnam05 (L1)
Jul 16, 2020
Good deal :), it did not see this on twitter page
