IKEA has this VIMLE Sofa with Chaise in Gunnared medium gray for only $593.00 with varied shipping fees.



Product Details:

Seat cushions are filled with high resilience foam



The chaise has storage under the seat



You can place the chaise section to the left or right of the sofa



Cover is made of dope-dyed GUNNARED fabric in polyester



Cover is easy to keep clean since it is removable and machine washable