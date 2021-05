Home Depot is having this Westin Outdoor Hudson 4-Piece Black Rattan Wicker Patio Conversation Set for just $499.00. Shipping is free.



Features:

Contemporary modern design



Sturdy and stylish 5 mm tempered glass table top



Durable steel wicker inspired frame



Plush cushions upholstered in polyester fabric



UV and water resistant making it long-lasting



Set includes: 1 loveseat, 2 arm chairs and 1 coffee table