Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

GAP Coupon & Promo Codes 2021

Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Code

Extra 50% Off Sale + Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase

Right now, Gap is offering an extra 50% off sale styles when you enter this coupon code at checkout. Plus, stack this COUPON CODE to save an extra 10% off your entire purchase! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.

Note: Some exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
20 used today - Expires 1/25/21
10% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase

Enter this coupon ode online at Gap to save an extra 10% off your entire purchase! Code is stackable with other coupons.

Note: Some exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
5 used today - Expires 1/25/21
10% OFF
Code

Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase (cardholders)

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping With Navyist Card

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Sale

2 Points for Every $1 Spent | Gap Rewards Program

GapGood rewards members can earn 2 points for every $1 spent online or in-store. Or, cardholders can earn 5 points for every $1 spent. 500 points equals a $5 reward!More
Get Deal
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Last Chance Final Sale

Get Deal
10% OFF
Code

10% Off Entire Purchase | Gap Card, Old Navy Card or BananaCard

Gap is offering Gap, Old Navy, or Banana Republic cardholders an extra 10% off for 60 days after you open your credit card. Plus, you can always get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

You can sign up for a GapCard and take 20% off your first purchase. Plus, get other benefits along with your new card!

Don't want to sign up for a GapCard? You can check out Gap's official coupon page. You can frequently find sitewide coupons, current sales, and more! Keep an eye out for the rare coupon for an extra 50% off your entire purchase.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - 1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping For Silver Cardholders

If you earn 5,000 points with a gap card, you will get Gap Silver status. On top of a 20% quarterly bonus, you will receive free shipping with this promo code.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - 2 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping (Gap Inc. Visa Signature Cardholders)

GAP is offering free shipping when you use your Gap Inc. Visa Signature Credit Card at checkout with this coupon code.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Sale

3-pack of Masks from $5

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off First Purchase | Email Sign Up

Get a 25% off online and in-store coupon at Gap when you sign up for emails! You should get the welcome email from Gap right away when you click through and sign up. Display the one-time use coupon code from your mobile device to save 25% off in-store.

If you do not want to sign up for Gap's email list, you could also check out their official coupon page to see current offers and coupons.

Note: You will be asked about subscribing to other Gap brands including Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Gap Factory, and Banana Republic Factory. You will receive a one-time use coupon code valid for up to 30% off for each brand that you select with email sign up.

Frequent Gap shoppers may want to consider signing up for a GapCard. Get 20% off your first purchase. Plus, you will get 5 points for every $1 spent on Gap brands and 1 point for every $1 spent everywhere Visa is accepted. Get a $5 reward for every 500 points you earn.More
Get Deal
1 comment
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off First Purchase | GapCard

Gap is offering 20% off your first purchase when you sign up for the GapCard. Even better, you can earn 5 reward points for every $1 spent on Gap brands or get 1 point for every $1 spent everywhere Visa is accepted. Then, get a $t reward for every 500 points you earn.

On top of that, get an extra 10% off every time you shop at Gap and Gap Factory stores, access to special events, bonus point shopping days, and even more.

When you earn 5,000 points in a calendar year, you will receive Gap Silver status. Once you get Gap Silver status, you will receive 20% quarterly bonus reward points, free online shipping with code MYCARD, special events, and more.

Non-cardholders can still save by checking out Gap's official coupon page. You can frequently find sitewide savings of up to 50% off your entire purchase.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping with Luxe Credit Card

*Everyday free shipping for Luxe Cardmembers: Subject to credit approval. A Banana Republic Luxe credit card must be used as sole payment type. See Reward program terms for details on the benefit.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today

Related Stores

421,673 subscribers
143,856 subscribers
98,951 subscribers
135,544 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,991 subscribers
178,179 subscribers
477,977 subscribers
446,983 subscribers

About Gap

GAP offers casual clothing, shoes, athletic apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. Their most popular products are GAP jeans, their Baby Gap & Gap Kids lines of baby and kids clothing, and Gap Body, which carries high performance GapFit athletic apparel, as well as comfortable intimates such as bras and panties. Before you place your order, use any of our Gap coupon codes and offers to save up to an extra 40% off your purchase! Check back on this DealsPlus page for updated coupon offers for both GAP and GAP outlet.

How to Use a Gap Coupon Code Online

  1. Select size and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"
    Gap add to bag

  2. Click the "Bag" icon in the top right corner
    Gap bag icon

  3. Click "Checkout" to advance to the payment process
    Gap checkout button

  4. After signing in, or proceeding as a guest, Apply promo code under "Promotions and Rewards"
    Gap promotions and rewards checkout


  • Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.

    How to use Gap Coupon Codes and Printable Coupons:

    New GAP coupons are released several times per week. Some work only on regular price items, so we suggest checking out the sale section online, then applying a coupon code that works on all items. But be aware, even site wide coupons have certain restrictions, such as Gap Fit, Gap Body and other non-Gap branded items or collections. However, mostly everything else is eligible for extra discounts. Just add item(s) to your cart and enter your coupon code at checkout. If you have a GAP, Old Navy, or Banana Republic credit card, youâ€™ll be eligible for even more coupons both online and in stores.

    How to use Gap coupon code:


      1. Add item(s) to cart.
      2. At checkout, sign in to your existing GAP account or check out as a guest/new customer.
      3. Option for using a promo code will appear after shipping and gift options prompt.
      4. Paste your promo code in the 'Promotions & Rewards' box and hit apply.
      5. Discount will be reflected on the right.

    A quick reminder, GAP coupon has several restrictions where coupon code may not work on all items (some are limited to regularly priced items and exclude certain collections). Please be sure to check the coupon code terms and condition directly on GAP.com or feel free to leave a comment on the coupon and a DealsPlus staff will assist you as soon as possible.

    Gap Printable Coupon
    Have a printable coupon? Just present it to an in-store Gap associate! Gap in-store coupons are pretty rare to come by but they do distribute printables! We work hard to keep track of any new printable coupons so check back every week or so and see what discounts are available for your in-store purchase.

    What are the best GAP sales?


    GAP has both a sale page and an outlet page over at the Gap Factory website. We suggest shoppers check out both page for savings up to 50% off and bag another 25-40% off with codes on this page. There are sale categories for men, women, GAPfit, maternity, girl, boys and baby.

    How else can I save money?

    Gap Cash
    Gap offers something called GapCash frequently where shoppers get cash back based on the following purchase minimums:
    • $25 back on $50
    • $50 back on $100
    • $75 back on $150
    • $100 back on $200
    • $125 back on $250

    The dates from which shoppers can earn GapCash and when they are redeemable are listed on GAP.com, so be sure to check out the details.

    GapCard
    Shoppers can also sign up for a GapCard for access to tons of rewards, benefits and exclusive offers. Better yet, your GapCard is eligible across 4 different sites: Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and Gap!

    • Extra 50% Off Sale + Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase

    Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
    BIGSALE
    Copy Code
    Shop Now
    Coupon verified!
    Never miss another coupon from
    Gap
    Up to 1.0% Cashback
    Right now, Gap is offering an extra 50% off sale styles when you enter this coupon code at checkout. Plus, stack this COUPON CODE to save an extra 10% off your entire purchase! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.

    Note: Some exclusions apply.
    BIGSALE
    100% success (5 votes) - Expires 1/25/21
    Posting anonymously as DauntlessCash
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?