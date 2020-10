Amazon is offering this 25-Ct Glad ForceFlexPlus Large Trash Bags for only $7.68 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Shopping for more? Add 2 to your cart to receive a BOGO $5 discount!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



30-gallon bags



LeakGuard and RipGuard Protection



Outer layer prevents punctures and tears



Received 4+ stars from over 2,255 reviews