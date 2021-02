Amazon has this Creative Roots Paint Your Own Elephant Planter for just $4.99 with free shipping on purchase over $25 or with Prime.



Features:

7 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches

Skip the messy molding and get right to the fun as you paint fun color patterns and details!

Good for children's art project

Graet choice for anyone who loves gardening, turtles, or just getting creative!

Received 4.6 stars from over 330 reviews!