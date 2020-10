stacksocial is offering 1-YR Sams Club Membership + $45 eGift Cards for just $36.00 when you use this coupon code OCTSALE20 at online checkout.



This membership offer is only available to new Sam's Club members in the USA



First eGiftCard with a $25 value delivers approximately 10 days after redeeming/creating your membership



Second eGiftCard with a $20 value delivers approximately 3 weeks after your first purchase of $20 or more at SamsClub.com (online purchase only)



For a physical membership card after online registration, present your phone number or email at any US Sam's Club location to have your membership card printed.