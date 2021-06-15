American Express
American Express is offering select cardholders a $5 credit for free when you make a $15 Jersey Mike's order and pay with your AMEX card!
Find your nearest Jersey Mike's location here.
Note: Statement credit will appear on your billing statement within 90 days after June 15, 2021, after American Express verifies qualifying purchase from merchant.
Notable Jersey Mike's Deals:
